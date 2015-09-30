Chandler Food Pantry requests donations

The Chandler Food Pantry is helping a record number of families.

Director Tamara Fowler says last month they had 121 new families in just one week.

Fowler tells 14NEWS the organization has enough food for now. But she's worried they will run out in the future.

Cherish Life Ellison and her family use the food pantry Ellison is thankful she has a place to turn to.

She volunteers at the food pantry now.

"For me, it gives me goose bumps, you know," said Ellison. "It's so amazing, just for this place to be here because without this place, a lot of people wouldn't have a warm meal, or even a meal period."

The food pantry is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Chandler.

If you would like to donate food, you can drop it off there or at the town hall.

