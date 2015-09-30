Newburgh town manager to take office Oct. 19

The new town manager of Newburgh is ready to go to work.

Christy Powell will start her new position on October 19.

She is currently the Boonville mayor's assistant but says plans are already in place for a smooth transition.

Powell says it’s bittersweet leaving, but she's excited to take on this new role.

After the turmoil between the Newburgh Town Council, the Plan Commission and former town manager, she says her plan is to start some healing.

"I know they've had a really tumultuous couple of months here with the turnover that's been happening down there,” Powell told us. “I really just want to get in there, I want to learn; my eyes, my ears are open. My door will be open. I really feel like my job is to implement the town council's ideas.”

Powell says she's thankful for everyone’s support.

