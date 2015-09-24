Name of man killed in Hopkins Co. motorcycle wreck released - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Name of man killed in Hopkins Co. motorcycle wreck released

By Jonathan McEmber, Reporter
Connect
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

The name of the man involved in a deadly motorcycle accident in Hopkins County has been released.

The sheriff's office says 54-year-old Dennis Blackwell was killed when his motorcycle hit a guardrail on a sharp curve.

It happened just after 4 Thursday afternoon in the 1500 of Ilsley Road in Earlington.  

Deputies say Blackwell was thrown from the bike.

