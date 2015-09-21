Four women accused of beating pregnant woman and sister - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Four women accused of beating pregnant woman and sister

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Four women are accused of beating a pregnant woman and her sister on Sunday night.

21-year-old Gabrielle Williams is eight months pregnant, according to Evansville police affidavits.

Williams and her sister told officers they were returning from a baby shower when they were attacked. 

Police say the beating may have been a result of a social media feud.

The four accused women are all between 19 and 21-years-old.

They are Na'dia U. Ussery, Alexis N. Davis, Omni N. Jordan, and Kaili A. Level.

