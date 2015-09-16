Boonville Now requests volunteers for clean-up effort

Boonville Now is looking for people to help clean up the city.

It's their annual community pride clean-up day.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Saturday.

People will be tidying up the streets and sidewalks around the square and picking up trash.

Organizers say the cleanup is crucial to get the square ready for several events coming up, including the Square Flare Festival and Picking and Fiddling Championships.

