Blight elimination program in Gibson Co. moving forward

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Gibson County, Indiana is moving ahead to eliminate blight.

County Commissioner Steve Bottoms says bids open on October 6 for the first 8 properties.

60 houses total will be torn down.

The county was awarded $1.4-million for demolition.

No timeline is set for when that demolition will begin.

