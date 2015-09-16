Warrick Co. trash program start date pushed back - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Warrick Co. trash program start date pushed back

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

The start date for the Warrick County, Indiana curbside trash program has been pushed back to December 1.

[PREVIOUS: Warrick Co. commissioners table trash collection contract]

If county residents don’t want to be part of the project, they can opt out.

As for city and town residents, they can opt into the program even if the city doesn’t adopt it.

