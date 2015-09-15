Guilty plea in attempted kidnapping trial - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Guilty plea in attempted kidnapping trial

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An 18-year-old pleaded guilty to his role in the attempted kidnapping of a teenager.

Authorities say Cody Cross and two accomplices believed the 17-year-old victim stole a safe containing marijuana, a gun, and $2,000 cash.

They say Cross intended to kidnap the victim and beat him up until he told them where to find the safe.

Cross faces up to 8 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for October 13.

