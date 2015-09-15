New housing project approved at old St. Joe School property - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New housing project approved at old St. Joe School property

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville city leaders have approved a new housing project. 

The residential project is planned at the old St. Joe School property in the 600 block of Iowa Street.  

On Monday, the city council approved the plans on a 9-0 vote. 

The project calls for around 45 units and a tax phase-in.

The property's been vacant for several years.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly