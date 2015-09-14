Tri-State firefighters climb stairs to honor victims of 9/11

Several firefighters from all over the Tri-State honored the thousands who died on September 11th, in an unusual way this weekend.

They climbed 110 flights of stairs with more than 300 other firefighters in downtown Nashville.

We received video and photos from the Tri-State firefighters who took part.

A total of 343 firefighters passed away trying to save others on September 11th, fourteen years ago.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.