Upside down mistake righted at cloverleaf construction project

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
The last 'E' on the sign was upside down. It was fixed Friday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Drivers are happy to have work done on the Lloyd Expressway and Highway 41 cloverleaf project, but some noticed something a little off with the newly unveiled ‘City of Evansville’ sign on the overpass.

The ‘E’ at the end of the sign was upside down.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke tweeted Friday morning that the contractor realized the mistake and it will be fixed ASAP.

Crews were quick to chisel away the off-kilter letter and fix the mistake.

