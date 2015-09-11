Funeral held for EPD Sgt. Larry Nelson

Larry Nelson was laid to rest on Friday.

Hundreds gathered at the Victory Theatre in downtown Evansville to pay their respects and say one final goodbye to the former police sergeant.

There were tears and lots of long hugs; but in the midst of all that were country songs, crime scene stories, and memories that caused uproars of laughter.

Sgt. Nelson died last week after a 6-month battle with lung cancer.

He was on the force for 28 years and worked many of the city’s homicide cases. Nelson was also the former president of the FOP.

