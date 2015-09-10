Grant money awarded to veterans for pocket park in Jacobsville

Jacobsville streets are full of cars, but plans are underway to use the skills of veterans living nearby to build a pocket park.

"Not everyone is the meeting type, but they want to be involved in any way possible. This gives them that chance," explains Jennifer Evans from Jacobsville Join-In.

The organization recently awarded $5,000 in grants for projects in the area.

Those projects include:

• Dream Center Fall Family Fun Night, a safe Halloween evening event for Jacobsville families to encourage social bonding and cohesiveness among residents.

• Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block, a block party on Garfield Ave. between Iowa and Delaware to celebrate all housing efforts in Jacobsville and connect residents to housing, community and safety resources. The event will include games, resource fair, music, inflatables, and children’s parade of homes.

• Daily’s Bakery Cake Lessons, teaching neighborhood youth the art of baking, the lessons will include life skills such as budgeting for supplies and following recipes, as well as learning new skills like cake decorating. The pilot program will also include the business side of baking, allowing students to organize a bake sale.

• Lucas Place II Veteran Park, working with veterans living at Lucas Place II to create a pocket park on ECHO-owned vacant lot on Garfield and Michigan. The park project is comprised of three phases, funded by the early action grant the first phase will add raised gardening beds for the resident’s community garden activities. Phase two and three will include the addition of walkways, foliage, and lighting.

• Leadership Evansville Jacobsville Leadership Training, the training will include attitudes, skills and processes to empower residents and stakeholders to identify their passion for community betterment, to make a commitment to create a better community, and to take responsibility for making sustainable changes.

Veterans like Jerry Martin and Steve Maholn will soon roll up their sleeves and plant their roots in a park they can admire.

