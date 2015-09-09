Authorities: New threats towards law enforcement and military

An officer safety alert is grabbing the attention of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

A copy of that alert sent out by the South Carolina State Guard, to all law enforcement entities across the country.

The alert says a group claiming to be from " Black Lives Matter" is calling for the murder of law enforcement on September 11th.

14NEWS is not going to give specific quotes from this alert because it isn't something we feel comfortable publicizing.

I sat down today with Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, who says it's things like this that keep officers on high-alert.

With recent escalating violence towards officers, they have to take every threat seriously.

"Years ago you would see these threats come out and you wouldn't think anything of it," explains Wedding.

" You would be aware of it, but with the deaths recently and the new threats coming out, it certainly hits home."

Sheriff Wedding says instances like this are why some officers appear guarded when they're approached.

With this officer safety alert, authorities stress law enforcement and military personnel should take extra safety precautions on 9/11.

