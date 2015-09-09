Castle High School student returns to school after serious accident

15-year-old Jesse Holder returned to Castle High School Wednesday after he was involved in a serious accident on his way to school almost two weeks ago.

He came to tell his teammates on the football team that he won't be playing with them this year and that he has actually decided to move to Vincennes to continue his rehab.

Jesse's grandfather says the teen's aorta was almost severed and doctors told him only five percent of people survive an injury like that.

[PREVIOUS: Castle student recovering after car accident]

Jesse also had a lacerated liver and had to have heart surgery.

“It's pretty exciting just knowing everybody supports me,” he said. “It’s just a heartwarming thing. It’s the community, and it’s pretty cool knowing that. Just trying to stay positive, in a sense just trying to cope.”

Jesse's friend, Lance, was also in the car when they were hit.

He has been released from the hospital.

