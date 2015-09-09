Boonville Fire Department requests help from motorists

The Boonville Fire Department is asking for the help of motorists around fire scenes.

Firefighters were battling flames Tuesday morning when somebody drove over one of their fire hoses.

It sounds innocent enough, but Chief Steven Byers says it compromises safety and could cut off water supply at a crucial moment.

He's asking that people be more careful when they see firefighters working.

“When they get inside a lot of times, the only thing protecting them from the fire is the water from their hose line, their attack line,” Byers explained. “So it’s a major safety issue for them."

Byers says in the past they've had a hosed damaged and it can hurt their efforts to put out a fire.

