New restaurant to open in Newburgh

New restaurant to open in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

A new restaurant is coming to Newburgh.

Ninki -- a Japanese Bistro will be opening its doors this Friday.

The restaurant is located in the 4000 block of Bell Road. 

You can get anything from sushi rolls to steak, and they will be open for both lunch and dinner.

They also have a location in Owensboro.  

