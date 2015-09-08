Fire destroys home in Boonville

A home is destroyed after a fire broke out in Boonville.

Fire Chief Steven Byers says no one was home at the time.

When crews arrived on Williams Street, they saw heavy smoke inside the house.

Firefighters had a difficult time locating the fire.

Byers told us it appears the fire was burning for a while and never got enough oxygen to take off.

Crews were able to put it out quickly.

“There is extensive heat damage inside the structure, a lot of the appliances are melted and then a lot of smoke staining and heat damage to the walls and ceilings,” Byers said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

