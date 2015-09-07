Wish Upon A Star sends Tri-State kids to Disney World

Several kids with long-term or life-threatening illnesses enjoyed a trip to Disney World recently.

The trip was put on by "Wish-Upon-A-Star" - an organization in Evansville.

10-year-old Jason Reeves just returned from Disney.

He's had nine brain surgeries in his young life to correct some disorders he was born with.

Jason says going to Disney was a dream come true.

He has a Facebook page to document his journey and wants to inspire other kids with life-threatening illnesses.

