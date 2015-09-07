Neighbors upset over eyesore near Evansville Regional Airport

Neighbors are upset about an eyesore, north of the Evansville Regional Airport.

It's still there months after the expansion of the runway.

Airport officials say they own a piece of land near the Covington Heights subdivision.

They bought it for the runway expansion project.

This summer, they auctioned the buildings left on site including some horse and pole barns.

Doug Joest with EVV says the people who bought the buildings took what they wanted and left a mess behind.

People who live in the subdivision across the street tell us they want the area picked up.

Airport officials say they will have a crew out Wednesday to start cleaning up.

