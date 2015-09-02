Warrick Co. searching for magistrate

Judges in Warrick County, Indiana are looking for a new magistrate.

Jacob Winsett, who was serving as the county’s Magistrate, will now be the Trial Court Judge for Superior Court One.

The magistrate will serve the circuit, superior one and superior two courts.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 10.

Applications should be submitted by mail to the Warrick Circuit Court.

