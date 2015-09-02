Bids accepted for asphalt work on Boonville Bypass

Officials are accepting bids for asphalt work on the Boonville Bypass.

The bypass will take drivers west from S.R. 61 over New Harmony Road then south down Eskew to Highway 62.

This mean less traffic through Boonville's downtown.

The first phase of the project started in December and a contractor has been building up the subgrade to build the road.

No word on how long the bidding process will last - but construction is set to start in 2016.

