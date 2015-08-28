Fiddler Fest kicks off in Newburgh

The Fiddler Fest kicked off in Newburgh at the old lock and dam park Friday night.

The festival, which is famous for catfish dinners, has some new improvements this year. Two new fryers were added to shorten the wait time for the food. Organizers say the fryers can cook up 60 catfish in just four minutes.

Organizers expect to sell 1,000 dinners this year.

But for those who aren't a fan of catfish, there are other food options such as ice cream, hamburgers, and hot dogs.

The festival includes a beer garden and live music starting at 6 p.m.

Children are also welcome. There are kids activities set up like face painting.

The festival goes until 9 p.m. on Friday and opens back up on Saturday at noon.

