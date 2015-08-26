14NEWS Special Report: To Serve and Protect

Evansville Police have responded to over 600 calls for shots fired, so far, in 2015.

According to police, they recover a gun every 19 hours.

After an officer-involved shooting this past weekend, 14 NEWS wanted to know what it's like to be in law enforcement.

How hard is it to make those life-or-death decisions? And never know if you'll make it home at night?

EPD agreed to put our reporter Jess Raatz through some training scenarios, to show what officers can encounter everyday.

If you would like to know more, sign up for EPD's Citizen's Police Academy by clicking here.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.