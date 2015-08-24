New Evansville technology could change electronic monitoring for millions

New technology just rolled out Monday could have massive implications across the country for veterans, kids, and those in jail.

And that technology is coming from Evansville.

This technology is trying to save taxpayers money and create jobs. It could help veterans who have set medication schedules.

Or help those people who just got out of jail, stay on track.

" Today is kind of our coming out party, we're ready to go," explains Jake Hillgoth.

The people behind ABK Tracking in Evansville saw a need, took technology they already had, and transformed it into something we haven't seen before.

" We need to be sure these people are taking their medications," explains ABK Owner Danny Koester. " There's people that need this help and we can do it."

It's called Remote Medication Monitoring, and it's a new component of ABK's electronic monitoring.

" We watch them put the medication into their mouth, we watch them take their medication, and we're taking live video snap shots to make sure everything is right."

For less than $20 a day, the device uses an HD camera to make sure people are taking meds already set out and packaged for them.

" It's a live interaction between the operator and the participant," explains Hillgoth. "If they were to try and cheat, we would catch it."

Danny says the idea for the technology came to him after a friend returned home from serving in the military. That friend stopped taking his medication, but no one knew.

" Talking to his spouse, I asked why did he get off his meds. She thought he was taking it," says Koester.

Officials with ABK Tracking tell 14NEWS, on average, Vanderburgh County has about 280 people in alternative sentencing programs.

Officials say that not only helps jail overcrowding, but they're saving the county money.

Keeping those 280 people out of jail, saves the county $3.8 million a year. Keep them out of state prisons, means a savings of $5.5 million a year.

" It hurts his kids, his wife, his parents. It hurts the taxpayers on top of it because those people go through the legal system. If we could help those people, then it's a win-win for everybody," says Koester.

