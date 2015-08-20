Proposed pocket park will honor Boonville family

A proposed pocket park will honor a longtime Boonville family.

The Johnson’s owned and operated the newspaper in Boonville for decades, and were very philanthropic.

We’re told their foundation is now giving the non-profit Boonville Now a big donation.

Terry Philippe says that donation, along with an $85,000 grant from the USDA, has expanded the park’s budget.

