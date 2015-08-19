Crews to repair sinkholes in Evansville neighborhood

Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say crews will repair several large sinkholes in an east side neighborhood.

The sinkholes are located on Delaware Street just off Boeke Avenue.

[PREVIOUS: Large sinkhole expands in Evansville neighborhood]

We’re told the last liner was put over sewer pipes on Tuesday.

Soon crews will remove pipes that have served as a backup sewer system in the streets. They will also fill in the sinkholes.

The work is weather dependent. But we’re told crews will be out over the next week.

