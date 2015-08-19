Papers signed; construction on downtown hotel can begin

Another milestone for Evansville's new downtown convention hotel.

The final design layout passed around and was signed by all city departments on Wednesday, which allows the hotel developer, HCW, to pull building permits and begin construction.

“The plot was officially recorded and all local approvals have basically been given by various city departments,” said Steve Schaefer, Chief of Staff.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he anticipates all financial closings on the project to take place by September 4 at the latest. He has been checking on the financial status ever since the final designs were signed Wednesday.

“Basically, the property is now ready for the developer to come in and pull the permits to start building,” said Schaefer. “Everything is moving forward and it’s simply a matter of notifications and getting the process rolling.”

The mayor says he hopes to have the five-floor Hilton Doubletree hotel will be open by the end of 2016.

