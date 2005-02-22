Medium, Retired ISP Investigator Talk to Newswatch

Reporter: Stefanie Silvey

On NBC's "Medium", seen Monday night, actress Patricia Arquette plays the role of real life psychic Allison Dubois.

Stefanie Silvey talked to Dubois via satellite about the show, and also interviewed a Tri-state crime fighter who also used mind power to catch bad guys. Here's an excerpt from the interview with Allison Dubois:

Stefanie: "Allison, how close is it to your real life?"

Allison Dubois: "I have a husband named Joe who is a rocket scientist and I have three pretty little girls. I work with law enforcement, I interned in homicide."

Stefanie: "The actual situations themselves, how close are they to real life?"

Allison Dubois: "The pilot episode was the first case that I ever worked. They did take me to fake crime scenes to try to throw me off. A lot of the things in the episodes that you think aren't real are the things that actually happened. The episode with my daughter, with her imaginary friend that turned out to be a real child that had died, that happened."

Stefanie: "I know a lot of times police say they don't use psychics, how often do you think they do?"

Allison Dubois: "It happens a lot more than they're willing to admit. I'm actually OK with them not admitting it, because the people that do what I do, that are really helping law enforcement, we don't really want to talk about cases and specifics, and we don't need to be acknowledged as the person who cracks the case, or who gave the information that unjogged the cold case. That's not why we do it."

Retired Indiana State Police Sergeant Joe Rhodes talked with Stefanie about one area murder investigation that included contact from a psychic. The psychic from Pennsylvania wrote a letter to the state police in Jasper, with interesting information about the disappearance of a young girl named Kathy Kohm in the 1980's. Rhodes says, "She used the words look for a man in a fireman's hat."

She couldn't have known that the key suspect in the case was an area firefighter. Rhodes says, "That's kind of chilling, I mean I don't believe in that kind of stuff...but."

Rhodes does believe there are ways to get into the minds of crime victims. Rhodes was certified by the police academy in hypnosis. "When you are that deeply relaxed and that focused, you can go back in time to a specific moment to a specific second, and you can freeze frame that second in your mind's eye."

And once they were relaxed, he used his talents as an artist. "It's pretty hard to sit through one of these things and not be moved and not be impressed because people who have endured, let's say a sexual assault, even though the motive is not to get them to relive it emotionally, often times that is what happens. And they go back to that point in time, and they will cry and they will scream and tears will flow and their nose will run and it is amazing."

Rhodes' hypnosis led to convictions in cases where detectives initially had little else. "Hypnosis is not a magic pill and is not evidence, it is only an investigative aid." And his sketches have led to convictions as well. Even years after Rhodes retired and his witness had died.

Take the recent murder conviction of Ella Mae Dicks and Wayne Gulley. Rhodes says, "It was astounding. The defendant in the case and also his ex-wife who participated both said the drawings looked just like them, it was something."

According to Rhodes, hypnosis is no longer by the Indiana State Police and cannot be used to prosecute cases.