IU Medical School in downtown Evansville one step closer to reality

The IU Board of Trustees has given final approval to the medical school project in downtown Evansville.

According to the university, the design will also allow for future campus development on the site.

That hints at Ivy Tech possibly moving on campus a few years down the road, after the state left them out of the final budget for funding the project.

"Today we are one step closer to realizing our community's vision of strengthening our region's healthcare and medical educational base through the development of the new shared academic health education and research campus in downtown Evansville," said Dr. Stephen G. Becker, Associate Dean and Director of the IU School of Medicine-Evansville campus.

Mayor Winnecke says the next step is the release of $25.2 million in state funds by the State Budget Committee on October 12.

"The last couple of days have been big for the medical school project," said the mayor. "On Thursday, we got the Commission for Higher Education affirming it's support for this really important project. And of course the IU Board of Trustees, thanks to the leadership of Pat Shoulders, we are on a good path. What happens next is the state budget committee will convene October 12th and 13th. At that time, they will decide whether to release the funds that have been appropriated by the legislature to start breaking ground."

The Commission for Higher Education approved the project on Thursday.

Groundbreaking for the medical school is expected to take place in the fall.

