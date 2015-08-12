Trash and recycling collector selected for Warrick Co.

Renewable Resources has been selected as the trash and recycling collector for Warrick County.

The company is a start-up out of Boonville.

The Warrick County Solid Waste Board chose the company after weeks of deliberation.

The curbside program will not be mandatory but will be cheaper for people than what they are currently paying.

People will pay $14.50 a month for the service.

In the next few weeks, there will be community meetings to explain the program and answer people's questions.

The program is set to start on November 1.

