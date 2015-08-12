New speed limit along SR-261 in Warrick Co.

The speed limit along State Route 261 between Highway 66 and Para Street, near Castle High School, has changed from 40 mph to 35 mph.

Indiana State Police PIO Todd Ringle says this should be less confusing for drivers.

Originally, the speed limit would go down to 35mph before and after school hours. Now, it’s the same speed all the time.

