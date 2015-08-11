Investigation: More connections between Evansville murder victim and suspects

We are learning more tonight about the connection between Shane Breedlove and the men accused of killing him.

We told you Monday that police now believe Breedlove was murdered because of his testimony in another man's court case.

14NEWS has the paperwork from that trial.

That case was against a man by the name of Robert Strahl.

Strahl was on trial for battery.

Police say he was accused of punching a man at the Time Out lounge, that's where Breedlove was working as a DJ.

Breedlove testified against him.

But a jury found Strahl not guilty in March.

Police say Strahl was a business partner of Bobby John Handegard, one of the suspects in Breedlove's murder.

Police also telling us Strahl and Breedlove both have a kid with the same woman.

Another man charged with killing Breedlove is Derrick Murray.

Police say he has ties with the gang LA Zombies.

Another man new to the case is Delarrius Jackson.

Jackson told police he was part of the crew which had gone looking for Breedlove before his death, with intentions of killing him.

Jackson known for his role in the LA Zombies.

Police do not believe Breedlove was associated with any gang activity.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann saying today the investigation is ongoing and new info could take the case in a different direction.

