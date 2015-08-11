Library renovations, new greenhouse to improve landscape of UE c - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Library renovations, new greenhouse to improve landscape of UE campus

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Some major progress on two big projects going on at the University of Evansville right now.

ARC Construction has almost completed renovations to the Bower-Suhrheinrich Library renovations and the construction of the McCarthy Greenhouse.

The multi-million dollar projects were made possible by some large donations, and UE officials say they will add to the landscape of the campus. 

The library should be done this fall. 

No word yet on when the greenhouse will open.

