Boonville city leaders want to build shelter in honor of beloved resident

Boonville city leaders want to build a shelter house in honor of Harold Gunn.

Gunn was a well-known resident who passed away last year.

The non-profit organization, Boonville Now, wants to turn the northwest corner of the square into the Harold Gunn Shelter House Pavilion.

Organizers say the location is very fitting. It’s where the old Hendrickson Chevrolet used to be.

The owners took Harold under their wing and he was known for always opening up shop in the mornings.

"My brother was well liked in Boonville, of course he liked everybody in Boonville, and it’s not just Boonville it’s up here, everywhere, the whole county and yeah it made me feel good," said Charlie Gunn, Harold's brother.

Warrick County Commissioners own the land and will be voting next Monday on whether the project moves forward.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.