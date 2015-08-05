Newburgh Police purchase four AED’s for patrol cars

The Newburgh Police Department has purchased four new AED's for their patrol cars.

The department has been working with Police Department Magnets, a company that puts out a calendar with local business ads and donates to the police station.

With this money, the department was able to buy the new equipment.

Chief Brett Sprinkle hopes to have one AED on each shift.

He says this gives officers another tool to save lives.

"A lot of times when we go on a call, we are the first ones there,” Sprinkle tells us. “So we can take action with an AED if someone is having cardiac arrest or something like that."

Sprinkle hopes to be able to buy AED's for the rest of the patrol cars next year.

