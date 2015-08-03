Lawsuit: Home builder admits to refusing to build home for fire victims

Jagoe Homes has now responded to a lawsuit filed by Chad and Kylie Watson, after a fire killed nine members of their family last year.

Attorneys for Jagoe Homes now admitting, in paperwork filed on July 13th, that Jagoe officials did make statements that they would build a new home for the Watson family.

That paperwork goes on to show that the Jagoe officials admit they're refusing to build that home, as well.

That response was filed in Daviess County Circuit Court.

In the paperwork, attorneys for Scott Jagoe say the company refuses to build a house for the Watson family.

14 NEWS reported just three days after the deadly fire, that Scott Jagoe agreed to work with contractors to build the Watson's a new home. But Jagoe had some questions as to the location and design.

Since then, Jagoe Homes admits Craig Jagoe made an appointment to meet with the Watson's in March. That meeting was to inspect a piece of land in Henderson, but that meeting was canceled.

And according to the lawsuit, the Jagoe's refuse to tell the Watson's why they won't build a house.

Clifton Boswell, the attorney for Chad and Kylie Watson, made this statement today:

"Jagoe Homes admits that they agreed to build a house for the Watsons, and that all major features of the house were agreed upon within a couple months of the tragic fire. For well over a year, Jagoe Homes led the Watsons to believe that the house would be built, only to suddenly back out with no explanation earlier this year. Jagoe Homes still has not provided a reason for its decision, but it appears that they are looking for legal loopholes to get out of building the house as they had agreed to do.”

Both attorneys for Jagoe Homes did not respond to our requests for comment.

