Crazy sinkhole forms on Evansville neighborhood street

Orange nets and construction barrels line Delaware Street just off Boeke Avenue, on Evansville's east side.

It's to keep people and cars from hitting four large sinkholes.

The people who live on that street tell 14NEWS the area started out as a small pothole about a year ago.

And just kept growing.

Now the road is blocked off.

And drivers are going around the signs, up into people's yards to get around.

Those who live nearby tell 14NEWS when it rains, water collects in the sinkholes, and then the mosquitoes move in.

"We walk our dog around the neighborhood," says Mike Sanders.

" A year ago, I saw this pothole right here in the middle. And it grew more and more as time went by. And then these others started opening up as well. You can see where it's all just cracking, it's all going to just sink in."

The Evansville Water and Sewer Department says repairs are underway, but you can't see them.

They are fixing the portions underneath the ground first.

Those repairs are part of a larger project with a lot of different sites in the area.

But those who live nearby say they just want it fixed.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.