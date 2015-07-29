Firefighters train at new heights for safety - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Firefighters train at new heights for safety

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville firefighters are taking training to a whole new level. 

Several members of the high-aerial unit trained at a water tower off Green River Road Wednesday afternoon.

We hooked a Go-Pro camera on them, so you at home could see the action.

They tell us this training is designed for potentially dangerous rescues on billboards, water towers, and tall buildings.

Firefighters do this every few months to prepare for emergencies.

"Really this is for all types of situations all over town," says EFD Private Andrew Gasser.

"We've got billboards, water towers, and cell phone towers.  Things where a worker could be climbing and could get caught."

The teams will be out for the next few days practicing their techniques.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly