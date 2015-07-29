Firefighters train at new heights for safety

Evansville firefighters are taking training to a whole new level.

Several members of the high-aerial unit trained at a water tower off Green River Road Wednesday afternoon.

We hooked a Go-Pro camera on them, so you at home could see the action.

They tell us this training is designed for potentially dangerous rescues on billboards, water towers, and tall buildings.

Firefighters do this every few months to prepare for emergencies.

"Really this is for all types of situations all over town," says EFD Private Andrew Gasser.

"We've got billboards, water towers, and cell phone towers. Things where a worker could be climbing and could get caught."

The teams will be out for the next few days practicing their techniques.

