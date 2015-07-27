Cleanup underway along Evansville riverfront - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Cleanup underway along Evansville riverfront

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Cleanup is underway on the Evansville riverfront.

Normally sweeps of the riverfront would have already happened, but they were rescheduled due to the high water.  

[PREVIOUS: Flood debris becomes an eyesore on Evansville riverfront]

Debris has been piling up thanks to the river levels going back down.

