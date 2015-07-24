Car theft suspect caught on camera - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Car theft suspect caught on camera

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CHANDLER, IN (WFIE) -

A suspect caught on camera is charged with theft.

Chandler Police arrested a teenager who, they say, is on surveillance video stealing from cars. The video was taken on June 23 and posted to Facebook.

Police say tips from the public led them to the arrest.

Officers are reminding everyone to keep their car doors locked.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly