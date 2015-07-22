Bid awarded to demolish Evansville warehouse

The Evansville Board of Public Safety has picked a company to demolish a warehouse which caved in after a massive fire last year.

The warehouse is located in the 1000 block of Maryland Street.

Building Commissioner Ron Beane says a bid of over $80,000 was awarded.

A lawsuit against the owner is still in the works, but the Department of Metropolitan Development is now putting up $40,000 to help remove the dangerous structure.

Since it's deemed an emergency, Beane says work should begin within the next month.

