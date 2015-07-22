Demolition complete on dilapidated buildings in Boonville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Demolition complete on dilapidated buildings in Boonville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Demolition work is complete on three dilapidated buildings that once lined the square in Boonville.

Crews laid straw to keep the dirt settled on Wednesday.

Demolition started back in November.

The plan is to have a pocket park in that space, with benches and a gazebo.

Right now, the city is still working on funding for the park.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All Rights Reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly