Evansville animal rescue brings new life to senior dog with bucket list

Some say you can't teach an old dog new tricks.

Well those who say that, haven't met Buster.

He's 16, but just hitting his stride.

"We choose to focus on where he's at now, whether than choose to focus on his past. Because where he's going, is way more important than where he's been," says Jaimie Carlson-Howard.

Buster is a senior dog, just rescued last week by Evansville's Mended Hearts Rescue.

"We want to give him things he hasn't experienced, but every dog deserves."

So his new owners created Buster's Bucket List.

"It's kind of a tear-jerker for us, just seeing him so happy."

All those adventures for the past week captured in social media moments on their Facebook page.

"Couldn't ask him to be a better dog," says Jaimie.

14News was another milestone on Buster's list.

First time visiting a TV station.

And word got around quick that Buster was here to visit.

And we we're happy to be apart of Buster's life-changing journey.

" You can cross it off your bucket list!"

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.