Sheriff: Warrick Co. homeowners should be vigilant after break-ins

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is asking homeowners to lock their doors and be vigilant after two break-ins.

Sheriff Brett Kruse tells 14NEWS someone broke into a home on Shawnee Drive.

The thieves got away with jewelry and several other small items.

Kruse says the suspects also tried to break into another home on Chippewa Drive.

The sheriff is asking people to lock their doors.

He also says it’s a good idea to have a neighbor check on your house, if you will be gone for a while.

“It's not a real common thing in that area, this is down in the Newburgh area,” he told us. “This is not a real common thing to have home invasions, burglaries down there, but you know people can just leave outside lights on, make sure your doors and windows are locked.”

Neighbors we spoke with say a similar incident happened two or three years ago in this area.

