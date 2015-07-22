Tennessee man sentenced to veteran's court program - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee man sentenced to veteran's court program

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

An update on a Tennessee man in the Vanderburgh County Jail accused of trying to lure a teenage boy into his car.

The criminal confinement charge against Frank Reedy has been dropped. Instead, he pled guilty to driving a car under the influence.

Reedy was sentenced to one year in the veteran’s court program.

Police say 66-year-old Reedy tried to talk to a 13-year-old boy in his front yard three different times. The boy’s mother was outside with him during the third incident and called police.

