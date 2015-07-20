New charges for Evansville man accused of securities fraud - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New charges for Evansville man accused of securities fraud

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

New charges have been filed against an Evansville man who is already accused of securities fraud.

Eric Morgan now faces three counts of fraud. 

Evansville Police say Morgan cashed fraudulent checks at an Evansville bank and at a local car dealership.

Morgan is already facing 15 counts of securities fraud. 

Investigators say Morgan took more than $600,000 from four people.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville man accused of taking $600K invested in energy drink for personal gain]

Morgan is the President and CEO of Liquid Ninja Energy, which produces the energy drink Liquid Ninja.

