Disc golf tournament in Pike Co.

More than 100 people competed Sunday for the Championship at Prides Creek Disc Golf Tournament in Pike County.

Created just three years ago, the course is now ranked number one in the state by players.

And Petersburg was home to one of eight courses selected to be used in the Indiana summer series tournament.

Dutch Napier has played disc golf for the past 15 years. He's the number one player in Kentucky and travels all over the eastern part of the U.S., but it's his first time at Prides Creek.

"I see a lot of different kinds of courses, bunch of woods and everything, but having the well-manicured to where you don't have to worry about poison ivy and things like that makes it a lot better," said Napier.

The tournament provides a small economic boost for the town with people coming in to watch and stay for the weekend.

"Down the road here you can see golf carts all lined up trying to see people get an ace, which is a hole in one in disc golf," said Brandon Schulteis, Prides Creek Park Superintendent.

Like golf, disc golf requires quiet and concentration, but the topic of many conversations this weekend was the heat.

"A couple of weeks ago I was playing in 70 degree weather and now that it's back in the 90s, it's definitely taking a toll on me," said Dutch Napier, disc golf player.

A quick storm Saturday provided some relief, but Sunday everyone was making sure to drink water and stay hydrated.

