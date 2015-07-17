Police: Video shows suspects taunt, severely beat Evansville man

** WARNING: This content may be disturbing to some viewers. **

Four people arrested, and police are searching for one more after police say a man was severely beaten in Evansville.

The details listed in the affidavit for this case are disturbing.

Now the victim, Justin Moseley, is in a hospital bed recovering.

His aunt and cousin are still in shock.

" They beat him up like he was a dog, tied him up like he was an animal," says Justin's cousin Shelby Wilson.

Tyler Oldham, Brandon Opperman, David Schini, and Amber Opperman are all in custody at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

A home in the 600 block of East Michigan was the scene of that brutal beating Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it had to do with money and pictures on a cell phone.

A video showing the arguments leading up to the beating was sent to 14 News.

The affidavit says that video was recorded by Amber Opperman. The man heard yelling is Brandon Opperman. And Tyler Oldham can be seen in the background.

" I'm mad, I'm hurt, I'm sad, I'm confused," says Wilson.

Police tell us a shirt was stuffed in Justin's mouth to keep him quiet. He was beaten with a wooden stick and hit in the face with a broom handle. All while his arms were pinned to his side.

" I don't know. It just blows my mind," says Justin's aunt Malinda Rainey.

