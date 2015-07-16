Evansville EMA Deputy Director receives high honor

Evansville-Vanderburgh County’s Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Chad Woodburn was honored at the American Legion’s Department of Indiana annual department convention held in Indianapolis, July 10-11.

Woodburn was recognized as the American Legion’s 8th District Military Person of the Year Award, National Guard category, and the American Legion’s Department of Indiana Military Person of the Year Award, National Guard Category. His name was submitted among numerous National Guard members from throughout the state of Indiana.

“Chad is very worthy of this award as he has received numerous commendations in the past for his years of dedicated service,” said Cliff Weaver, executive director of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency.

His previous honors include Fire Officer of the Year, Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards, Humanitarian Service Medal Awards, and many others.

Weaver selected Woodburn in March of 2014 to be the new Deputy Director of the local EMA. Woodburn is a Senior Master Sergeant in the Air National Guard, and will retire with twenty-four years of military service later this year.

“Our city is very proud to have Woodburn play such a vital role in our community and congratulate him on his accomplishments,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

